The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders, but reflects the most current updated address information. The below-referenced website can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law. The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to https://www.laramiecounty.com/ officials/Sheriff/index.aspx then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted).
George Paul Aitchison – 4160 I-25 Service Road
Damion Michael Aragon – 322 W. 17th St.
Daniel James Berry – 4612 Ontario Ave.
Micheal Jason Couchman – 3388 Hales Ranch Road (guesthouse)
James Wesley Farber Sr – 2402 Neal Ave.
Max Magin Gauna III – 3218 Basin St.
Jimmie Earl Hill – 2512 W. Lincolnway, Room 238
Kenya Marie Jones – 421 E. 18th St., Apt. 33
Antonio Kaye Lee – 518 E. 17th St.
Isaac Duane Lemons – 2400 Missile Drive, Space C12
Jason Allen McCamant – 1509 Hot Springs Ave., Apt. A
John Michael Parks – Transient in Laramie County (Burns area)
Phillip Edward Priddy – Transient in Laramie County
Travis Dale Richardson – 3829 Greenway St., Space K9 & 5106 Ridge Road
Wayne Arthur Rizzo – 216 Murray Road (garage apartment)
Marcus Jefferson Seacrist – Transient in Laramie County
James Paul Smith – 305 Cribbon Ave.
Wayne Snelling – Transient in Laramie County
David John Walker – 3839 E. Lincolnway, Room 121