The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders, but reflects the most current updated address information. The below-referenced website can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law. The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to http://www.laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted).
Jose George Anaya Jr. – 301 E. Fourth St.
Derick James Archibeque – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Alan Lee Bazzle – 3800 E. Lincolnway, Room 17
Thomas Irving Berger – 3517 Agate Road, 214 Norma Court and 3801 Greenway St.
Jonathan Patrick Dohnal – 322 W. 17th St.
Thomas Matthew Ezell – 322 W. 17th St.
Raymond Edward Filer III – 4720 Saddleback Drive
Max Magin Gauna III – 12700 I-80 Service Road, Lot 9
Michael Walter Bradley Glon – 322 W. 17th St. and 2012 Evans Ave.
Jimmie Earl Hill – 1321 W. 17th St., Apt. 3B
Antonio Kaye Lee – Transient in Laramie County
Tiffany Alexa Alene Lewis – 1901 S. Avenue B-6, Space 10
Timothy James Loghry Sr. – 1104 E. Milt Rose Drive, Burns
Randy Lee Mabbitt – Transient in Laramie County
Jeffery Mitchell – 1605 Van Lennen Ave.
Michael John Mudge – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Aubrey Conward Rozell Jr. – 7211 Ketcham Road
Philip Jay Scales – 3518 Glencoe Drive
Keith William Schafer – 3816 Frontier Alley
Travis Kent Schamp – 1321 W. 17th St., Apt. 3B