The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders, but reflects the most current updated address information. The below-referenced website can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law. The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to http://www.laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted).
Derick James Archibeque – Transient in Laramie County
Alan Lee Bazzle – Transient in Laramie County
Nicholas Ryan Bowles – 109 Murray Road and 322 W. 17th St.
Joel Carrasco Bujanda – 322 W. 17th St.
Eugene Lashun Darden – 2800 W. Lincolnway, Lodge 3, Room 245
Amanda Lynn DeMoss – 3322 Duff Ave., Apt. 4
Clarence Edward Fisher Jr. – 2335 Tura Parkway, Room 104
Richard Anthony Gonzales – 1600 Central Ave., Apt. 318
Charles Richard Hays – 1710 W. Lincolnway, Room 207
Jimmie Earl Hill – 1920 W. Lincolnway, Room 119
Jericho Allan Housman – 1003 Drew Court (in shed)
Michael Paul Jurkowski – 1401 W. Lincolnway, Room 7
Ronald Stanley Kammerer – 421 E. 18th St., Apt. 24
Antonio Kaye Lee – 3839 E. Lincolnway, Room 128
Anthony Sterling Maggard – 1900 W. Lincolnway, Room 316
Danny Daron Martinez – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Zane Travis Minney – 1870 Century Road (in RV)
Robert Logan Noble – Transient in Laramie County
Andre Nigel Pendleton – 146 Kornegay Court, Apt. 1
Carl Tyler Quick II – 209 W. 17th St., Room 217
Matthew Joseph Ruby – 2314 Persons Road, Space 139
Wayne Lee Schmidt – 108 McFarland Ave.
Ricky Joseph Scott – Transient in Laramie County
Wayne Snelling – 4200 Rio Verde St.
Michael Herbert Suggs – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Levert Lee Strong Sr. – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Kenneth Lauren Terry – 2303 S. Greeley Highway, Space 10
Nicholas Dean Wiese – 322 W. 17th St.