The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders, but reflects the most current updated address information. The below-referenced website can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law. The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to http://www.laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted).
Angela Gidgit Alire – 4718 Mountain Road, Apt. 306
Russell David Barrett – 209 W. 17th St., Room 114
Alan Lee Bazzle – 403 S. Greeley Highway, Room 133
Wuaquin Sosh Brooks – 533 W. Fifth St.
Amanda Lynn DeMoss – Transient in Laramie County
James Joel Huston – 1221 Converse Ave., Apt. 3
Darrell DeWayne Hux – 1504 Stinson Ave.
John Joseph LaFrance – 1535 Adams Ave.
Antonio Kaye Lee – Transient in Laramie County
Ryan Warren Miller – 704 Dell Range Blvd., Apt. A
Kevin James Olson – Transient in Laramie County
Michael Allen Prince – 6117 Laramie St., Space 2
Carl Tyler Quick II – 209 W. 17th St., Room 217 and 2202 Draper Road
Chad Thomas Reinhart – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Brad Alan Slizeski – 505 Julianna Road
Wayne Snelling – Transient in Laramie County
Christian Michael Vosler – 5404 Carter Road
Kenneth Lee Wagner – 4209 Bevans St.
David Trevino Ybarra Jr. – 322 W. 17th St.