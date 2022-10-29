The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The website below can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx, then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below. (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted.)
Christopher Dalton Adams – 303 Randall Ave., Unit 5
Russell David Barrett – 209 W. 17th St., Room 114
Alan Lee Bazzle – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Dustin Wendelin Buckmeier – 322 W. 17th St.
Mark Allen Blythe – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Zakary Kyle Calley – 209 W. 17th St., Room 223
Dakota Matthew Campbell – 3828 Greenway St.
David Jeffrey Collver – 2508 E. Eighth St.
Mark Allen Combs – 967 W. Sixth St.
Daniel Joseph Coop – 1305 Renee Road
Daniel Christian Defer – 1911 Rainbow Road, Apt. 106 (secondary address)
Richard Alan Hill – 322 W. 17th St.
John Jay Jares – 2508 E. Eighth St.
Jeremy Adam King – 3509 Silvergate Drive
John Joseph LaFrance – 611 Crook Ave. (camper)
Christopher David Oakes – 322 W .17th St.
Michael Mechell Orosco – Transient in Laramie County
Donald Kenneth Pack Jr. – 322 W. 17th St.
Jacob Christian Paquette – 51 I-25 Service Road, Lot 9
George Merval Regan – 322 W. 17th St.
Troy Edward Thompson – 322 W. 17th St.
Andrew Greg Wiggen – 322 W. 17th St.
Randy V Linderman Wilder – 51 I-25 Service Road, Lot 21