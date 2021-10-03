The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The below referenced website can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to http://www.laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx, then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted).
Alan Lee Bazzle – 209 W. 17th St., Room 233
David Scott Breedlove Jr. – 1915 House Ave.
Wuaquin Sosh Brooks – 4523 Ontario Ave.
Densil Lee Fitzgerald III – 8800 Hutchins Drive, Cabin 33
Carlos Benjamin Garcia – 125 W. Seventh Ave.
Max Magin Gauna III – 2015 Van Lennen Ave.
James Allen Hibbler – 218 Norma Court
Scott Lee Haun – 425 Road 228, Horse Creek
Timothy Peter Jenkins – 3800 E. Lincolnway, Room 21
Joshua Lee McCard – 7902 Archies Road (in RV)
Charles Frederick Moore II – 4212 Whitney Road #59
Roberto Olague – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Troy Allen Ostboe – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Daniel Paul Person – 356 Stinson Ave.
Chad Thomas Reinhart – Transient, Laramie County
Travis Richardson – 5106 Ridge Road
Scott Micheal Struble – 1401 W. Lincolnway, Room 23
Cory Joseph Valenta – Transient, Laramie County
Gary Brent Weathermon – 728 Prairie Ave.
Steven Dale Webb – 2701 E. 11th St.
James Leslie Wright – Transient, Laramie County