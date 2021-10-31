The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The below referenced website can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to http://www.laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx, then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted).
Wuaquin Sosh Brooks – 1620 Central Ave., Suite 204
Roger Allan Busskohl – 322 W. 17th St.
David Allen Corning – 3508 Myers Court, Apt. 1
Troy Eugene Eastwood – 103 Main St., Pine Bluffs
Kenneth Richard Hart – 6901 Military Road
Scott Lee Haun – 4910 King Arthur Way, Apt. 3
Steven Lee Ingram – 3508 Myers Court, Apt. 1
Timothy Peter Jenkins – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Danny Daron Martinez – 202 Antelope Ave., Unit B, Burns
Roberto Olague – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Troy Allen Ostboe – 209 W. 17th St., Room 225
David Heath Potts – 508 E. 19th St., Apt. 1
Keith Alexander Ritchie – 1231 Otto Road
David Isaac Rutherford – 5107 Seminoe Road
Robert John Sains – 209 W. 17th St., Room 107
Richard Anthony Saiz – 3839 E. Lincolnway, Room 213
Ricky Joseph Scott – Transient in Laramie County
Colten Michael Sheets – 4400 Parkview Drive, Apt. 204
Justin Edward Seilaff – 322 W. 17th St.
Mark Allen Smith – 1110 Lake Place (In vehicle)
Wayne Snelling – 3519 McComb Ave. (Basement)
Adam Scott Underwood – 2412 E. 12th St.
Joseph Lehi Wescott – 3031 Homestead Ave.
Dillard Laquin Whithead – 418 Avenue D, Lot 3