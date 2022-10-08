...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...The western Nebraska Panhandle. East central and
southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The website below can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx, then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below. (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted.)
Tommy Lance Bell – 1019 E. Sixth St.
Daniel Lee Bolejack – 2314 Person Road #145
Keith Delbert Brachtenbach – 51 I-25 Frontage Road, Space 41
Trai Stylez Brocker – 4604 E. Sixth St.
Kent Evan Hess – 1508 Persons Road, Apt. 3
Jacob Anthony Scott Honaker – 1192 Otto Road
David Robert Land – 4700 King Arthur Way
Ebenezer Jacob Little Thunder – 2202 Draper Road
Ronald Douglas Mudd – 607 E. Lincolnway, Apt. E
Bruno Val Novel – 4205 Sage Road
John Patrick Pino – Transient in Laramie County
Nicholas Eugene Romero – 1100 W. Lincolnway, Room 87
Curtis James Scheckla – 3839 E. Lincolnway #217
Mark Allen Smith (secondary address) – 3829 Greenway St., Space 16
Wayne Snelling – 2310 E. Eighth St.
Daryl Todd Stottlemyer Jr. – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Terrance Nigel Thomas – 209 W. 17th St., Room 125
Dalton Matthew Triplett – 4702 Mountain Road, Apt. 622
Mark Thomas Webb – 6393 County Road 224, Pine Buffs