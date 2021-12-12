The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The below referenced website can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to http://www.laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx, then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted).
Timothy Eric Andrade – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Rodney William Blakeman – 322 W. 17th St.
Ricky Lee Dougherty – Transient, Laramie County
Gary Paul Erwin – 8615 Jack Rabbit Road
Kenneth Richard Hart – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Chad Morris Henjum – 322 W. 17th St.
Jimmie Earl Hill – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Timothy Peter Jenkins – 3800 E. Lincolnway, Room 10
Ronald Stanley Kammerer – 421 E. 18th St., Apt. 24
Cory Neil Kysar – 421 E. 18th St., Room 22
Jason Michael Lewis – 209 W. 17th St., Room 128
Gregory Steven Lopez – 6448 Telluride Drive
Jeffary Don Marsh – 322 W. 17th St.
Amos Juan Mora Sr. – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Roberto Olague – 2123 E. 18th St. (basement)
David Heath Potts – 209 W. 17th St., Room 209
Phillip Edward Priddy – 8408 Cox Road
Keith Alexander Ritchie – 11234 Coonrod Road (camper)
Wayne Lee Schmidt – 2205 Gordon Road, Space 30
Colten Michael Sheets – 209 W. 17th St., Room 225
Wayne Snelling – 1735 Westland Road, Room 110
Scott Michael Struble – 2709 Reed Ave., Apt. 3