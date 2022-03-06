The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The below referenced website can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to http://www.laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx, then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted).
Terry Lee Bauser, 1504 Stinson Ave.
Tommy Lance Bell, Transient in Laramie County
Corwin Patrick Bernard, 1100 Snyder Ave., Space 4
Charles Anthony Berry, 3512 Myers Court, Apt. 1
Nicholas Ryan Bowles, 12700 I-80 Service Road, Lot 17
Jacob Isaiah Bylow, 1504 Stinson Ave.
David Jeffrey Collver, 340 Stinson Ave.
Elden Edward Cooley, Transient in Laramie County
Daniel Christian Defer, 3463 Dover Road
Marcus Paul Delgado, 322 W. 17th St.
Amanda Lynn DeMoss, 1504 Stinson Ave.
Jonathan Patrick Dohnal, 410 North American Road
David Michael Faust, 815 E. 17th St., Apt 1
Kenneth J. Fellon, 1621 Evans Ave., Apt. 10
Densil Lee Fitzgerald, 2521 E. 18th St.
Bazil Goicolea, 2310 E. Eighth St.
Richard Anthony Gonzales, 1621 Evans Ave., Apt. 6
Joseph Edward Jones, Transient in Laramie County
Fernando Lopez, 3512 Myers Court, Apt 1
Marvin Wesley Montee, Transient in Laramie County
Phillip Henry Moralez, 3801 Central Ave., Apt, 4
Percy James O'Connor, 2310 E. Eighth St.
Charles Wayne Penry, Transient in Laramie County
Chad Thomas Reinhart, 1504 Stinson Ave.
Robert John Sains, 3816 Palmer Alley, Lot 21
Richard Anthony Saiz, 115 Montalto Drive, Apt. 27C
Curtis James Scheckla, 322 W. 17th St.
Ricky Joseph Scott, Transient in Laramie County
Michael Angelino Sena, Jr., 2711 Dey Ave.
Wayne Snelling, Transient in Laramie County
Christopher Curtis Taveira, 618 Broken Wheel Court
Christian Michael Vosler, Transient in Laramie County
Gary Brent Weathermon, 728 Prairie Ave.
Matthew Worley, 322 W. 17th St.
John Kenneth Worth, 201 W. Fox Farm Road (camper)