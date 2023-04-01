The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The website below can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual — including the registrants or their family members — or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx, then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below. (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted.)
Michael David Baird — 322 W. 17th St.
James William Barber Jr. — 322 W. 17th St.
David James Barrett — 421 E. 18th St., Apt. 35
Alan Lee Bazzle — Transient in Laramie County
Jacob Isaiah Bylow — 209 W. 17th St., Room 205
Jonathan David Clark — 322 W. 17th St.
Timothy Alan Coley — 3201 S. Greeley Highway, Space 20
Patrick Shawn Davis — 3228 Boxelder Drive
Jacob Andrew Dudley — 322 W. 17th St.
Harold Edward Gage — 322 W. 17th St.
Christopher Carmen Michael Garufo — 1122 Southwest Drive (basement)
Robert Louis Gensman — 1504 Stinson Ave.
John Steven Gilbert — 340 Stinson Ave.
Kent Evan Hess — 209 W. 17th St., Apt. 233
Ryan Matthew Hunt — 1805 Westland Road, Room 215
James David Jaure — 322 W. 17th St.
Joseph Edward Jones — Transient in Laramie County
John Joseph LaFrance — 1535 Adams Ave. (camper)
Isaac Duane Lemons — 1016 W. 20th St.
Steve Ashley Lockard — 322 W. 17th St.
Mark Anthony Martinez — 804 E. Third St.
Raymond Cecil McCullough — 4514 Laramie St.
Phillip Thomas McGuire — 4112 Dell Range Blvd.
Cody James McLendon — 5100 Mountain Road
Clifford Charles Moore — 1221 Converse Ave., Apt. 2
Brian Joseph Nielsen — 2512 W. Lincolnway, Room 236
Robert Harry Neuman — 322 W. 17th St.
Roberto Olague — 1504 Stinson Ave.
Christopher Lee Osborn — Transient in Laramie County
Preston Scott Palmer — 3409 Bevans St.
Sean Anthony Pedro — 100 W. Lincolnway, Room 97
Kirk Duncan Roberts — 3408 Campfire Trail
Steven James Sheesley — 209 W. 17th St., Room 208
Wayne Snelling — 538 MacArthur Ave.
Troy Edward Thompson — 2303 Steve Ave.
Jody Howard Tourville — 4612 Hilltop Ave., A3
Christian Michael Vosler — Transient in Laramie County
Michael Duane Woodward — 2008 Van Lennen Ave., Apt. 2