The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The website below can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual — including the registrants or their family members — or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx, then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below. (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted.)
Mark Allen Blythe — 209 W. 17th St., Room 202
Michael Charles Budimir — Transient in Laramie County
David Allen Corning — Transient in Laramie County
Patrick Shawn Davis — 3839 E. Lincolnway, Room 126
Michael Shane Dugan — 6913 Pasadena Road
Clarence Edward Fisher Jr. — 2325 E. 11th St.
Erin Lynn Grey — 9903 Cherry Wood Lane
Andrew Paul Jack — 1504 Stinson Ave.
De’Kendrick Dashun Jones — 212 Reed Ave.
John Joseph LaFrance — 12700 I-80 Service Road, Lot 12
Jeremy Joseph Leslie — 1611 Van Lennen Ave.
Jeffery Mitchell — 1504 Stinson Ave.
James Arthur Ostermeier — 1504 Stinson Ave.
George Mervel Regan Jr. — 1625 Stillwater Ave., Room 129