The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.

Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.

This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The website below can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.

Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.

No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.

The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.

Go to http://www.laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx, then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted).

Tommy Lance Bell, 5804 Eastland Court, apartment C

Terry DeWayne Carey, 2310 E. 8th St.

David Allan Dedo, 2410 E. 15th St.

David Lee Dye, transient

Clarence Edward Fisher Jr., transient

Zane Goodsell, 322 W. 17th St.

Joseph Edward Jones, 1515 W. Lincolnway, room 31

Danny Daron Martinez, 1504 Stinson Ave.

Jacob Christian Paquette, 322 W. 17th St.

Keith William Schafer, 1210 W. 22nd St.

Vicente Soto, Jr., 202 Antelope Ave., unit B, Burns

Cory Joseph Valenta, 1504 Stinson Ave.

Christian Michael Vosler, 2213 E. 10th St., in camper

Dxuepery Juliete Weber, transient

Carl Lee Watts, 322 W. 17th St.

John Kenneth Worth, transient

Ivan Charles Young, 1504 Stinson Ave.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus