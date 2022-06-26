The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.

Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.

This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The website below can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.

Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.

No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.

The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.

Go to http://www.laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx, then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below. (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted.)

Corwin Patrick Bernard, 2201 York Ave.

Daniel Lee Bolejack, 209 W. 17th St.

John Steven Gilbert, 322 W. 17th St.

Michael Walter Bradley Glon, 3537 Hynds Blvd.

Richard Anthony Gonzales, 1504 Stinson Ave.

Erin Lynn Grey, 1225 County Road 146, Burns

Joseph Anthony Locastro, transient

Phillip Edward Priddy, 1123 W. 22nd St., in a camper

Richard Anthony Saiz, 3839 E. Lincolnway

James Anthony Scalia, 3804 Palmer Alley, in a recreational vehicle

Robert Eugene Smith, 1907 Horseshoe Road, also in an RV

Jerry Franklin Vankirk, 204 North Ave.

John Kenneth Worth, 1504 Stinson Ave.

Ernesto Zavala-Guzman, 1406 Madison Ave.

