The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The below referenced website can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to http://www.laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx, then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted).
Steven Charles Amos – 2310 E. Eighth St.
Alan Lee Bazzle – Transient in Laramie County
Tommy Lance Bell – 2400 Missile Drive, Space 2
Nathan Eli Cardwell – 1735 Westland Road, Room 123
Cody Taylor Dentler – 322 W. 17th St.
Douglas Harold Eurbin – 1625 Stillwater Ave., Room 125
Max Magin Gauna – 2015 Van Lennen Ave.
John Jay Jares – 322 W. 17th St.
Ronald Stanley Kammerer – 421 E. 18th St., Apt. 24
Christopher Dale Lee – 2217 Helen Ave.
Eric Raymond MacDonald – 51 I-25 Service Road (bunkhouse)
Jason Allen McCamant – 2303 S. Greeley Highway, Space 12
Lonnie Phillip Moffitt – 518 E. 18th St.
Christopher Lee Osborn – 1401 W. Lincolnway, Room 15
Gustavo Adolfo Pelayo – 2512 W. Lincolnway, Room 227
Nicholas Eugene Romero – 209 W. 17th St., Room 129
Ian Reo Sparks – 322 W. 17th St.