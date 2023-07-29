The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The website below can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual — including the registrants or their family members — or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx, then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below. (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted.)
Christopher Scott Alves — 322 W. 17th St.
Bradley Allen Baugh — 322 W. 17th St.
Alan Lee Bazzle — Transient in Laramie County
Rodney William Blakeman — 421 E. 18th St., Apt. 24
Jonathan Paul Boyden — 3829 Greenway St., Space K-22
Trai Stylez Brocker — 500 Pleasant Valley Trail
Michael Charles Budimir — 300 E. Prosser Road, Space 107
Dakota Matthew Campbell — 1504 Stinson Ave.
Mark Allen Combs — 1001 Alice Court
Patrick Shawn Davis — 1607 Carey Ave., Apt. 202
Jonathan Michael Deakin — 322 W. 17th St.
David Richard Decator — Transient in Laramie County
Carlos Benjamin Garcia — 3839 E. Lincolnway Rm 224
Kristopher Lee Garlick — 2310 E. Eighth St.
Gregory James Griffin — 1192 Otto Road
Lane Robert Gunkel — 6820 Evers Blvd.
Demetrius Hopson — 1150 W. Leisher Road (in shed)
Nathan Robert Kallevig — 203 W. Fourth St., Pine Bluffs
David Robert Land — Transient in Laramie County
John Fredrick Lewis III — 3839 E. Lincolnway, Room 221
Mark Bryan Lohman Sr. — 1504 Stinson Ave.
Brian Keith Malone — 322 W. 17th St.
Michael Louis Medina — 5003 Griffith Ave.
Andre Nigel Pendleton — 1504 Stinson Ave.
Ulises Guillermo Lozoya Ramos — 322 W. 17th St.
David Isaac Rutherford — 921 Worth Drive
Mark David Schubert — 322 W. 17th St.
Wayne Snelling — Transient in Laramie County
Christopher Lloyd Talbott — 2205 Gordon Road, Lot 7
Ryan Emery Thain — 300 Prosser Road #57
Terrance Nigel Thomas — Transient in Laramie County
Adam Scott Underwood — 209 W. 17th St., Room 129
Camille Wasek — 10 Paintbrush Road, Space 51, Pine Bluffs
Gary Brent Weathermon — Transient in Laramie County
Terry Jay Webber — 1805 Westland Road, Room 112
Frederick Chester Westerfield — 322 W. 17th St.
Dannie Lee Wilde — 1504 Stinson Ave.
John Kenneth Worth — 1504 Stinson Ave.
Jose Alejandro Yanez — 1805 Westland Road, Room 115
