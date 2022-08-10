The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The website below can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx, then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below. (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted.)
Daniel James Berry, 218 Arkel Way
Nicholas Ryan Bowles, 3512 Myers Court, Apartment 1
John Wayne Butler Jr., 322 W. 17th St.
Timothy Alan Coley, 322 W. 17th St.
Jonathan Patrick Dohnal, 190 S. College Drive, Suite E
Clarence Edward Fisher, 3839 E. Lincolnway, Room 110
James Michael Frey, 730 Golden Hill St.
Bazil Goicolea, 3474 Hancock Lane
Benjamin Albert Jeffries, 3510 Victoria Drive
Joseph Edward Jones, 3800 E. Lincolnway, Room 5
Angel Elisabeth King, 4615 N. College Drive (camper)
John Joseph LaFrance, transient in Laramie County
John Fredrick Lewis III, transient in Laramie County
Richard Eugene Merlak, 209 W. 17th St., Room 114
Phillip Henry Moralez, 5376 3rd St., Burns
Christopher Lee Osborn, transient in Laramie County