The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The website below can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual — including the registrants or their family members — or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx, then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below. (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted.)
Darius Andrew Bayona — 322 W. 17th St.
Daryl James Beardall — 322 W. 17th St.
Trevor Daniel Cabrera — 2210 Van Lennen Ave.
Daniel Christian Defer — 1859 Cheshire Drive
Demetrius Hopson — 3839 E. Lincolnway, Room 109
John Frederick Lewis III — 1735 Westland Road, Room 123
Fernando Lopez — 3508 Myers Court, Apt. 2
Richard Patrick McDonnell — 1322 W. 17th St., Apt. 15
Christopher Edward Michaels — 324 Hunters Way
Jacob Christian Paquette — 1950½ Garrett St.
Andre Nigel Pendleton — 8800 Hutchins Drive, Cabin 6
Andrew Jason Radtke — 209 W. 17th St., Room 216
Rodney Dean Reed — Transient in Laramie County
Ralph Daniel Sisneros — 209 W. 17th St., Room 223
Anthony Lymont Taylor — 2502 E. 11th St., Apt. 1
Camille Wasek — 10 Paintbrush Road, Space 51 (in camper), Pine Bluffs
Terry Jay Webber — 1900 W. Lincolnway, Room 107
Randy V. Linderman Wilder — 6706 Highland Road
John Kenneth Worth — 3810 Palmer St., Space 18 (in camper)
Brent George Yellowplume — 2320 Maxwell Ave., Apt. 4
