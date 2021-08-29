The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The below referenced website can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to http://www.laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx, then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted).
Jarrod Harrison Barr – 1920 W. Lincolnway, Room 321
Brian Edward Bennett – 12700 I-80 Service Road, Space 12
Corwin Patrick Bernard – 4950 King Arthur Way, Unit B
Daniel James Berry – 2118 S. Avenue B-6 (RV)
Steven Delacruz Bonney – 3626 Everton Drive
Joel Carrasco Bujanda – 813 W. 28th St.
Dakota Matthew Campbell – 3828 Greenway St.
Troy Eugene Eastwood – 1900 W. Lincolnway, Room 214
Max Magin Gauna III – 322 W. 17th St.
Jacob Anthony Scott Honaker – 2797 County Road 143
Timothy Peter Jenkins – 1735 Westland Road, Room 125
John Joseph LaFrance – 2121 E. 10th St. (RV)
Arthur Ray Leon Jr – 209 W. 17th St., Room 217
Edward James McCabe – 2310 E. Eighth St.
Lonnie Phillip Moffitt – 316 Stinson Ave.
Charles Frederick Moore II – 3304 Hayes Ave. (RV)
Gustavo Adolfo Pelayo – 636 New Bedford Drive
David Heath Potts – 508 E. 19th St., Apt. 1
Emanuel Patrick Rhodes – Transient in Laramie County
Matthew Joseph Ruby – 6950 Wild Bill Court and 5412 Weaver Road
David Isaac Rutherford – Transient in Laramie County
Travis Kent Schamp – 701 Mitchell Court (Shed)
William Richard Tallerdy – 1102 E. Fifth Ave.
Anthony Lymont Taylor – 1902 Pine Ave.
Christian Michael Vosler – 2309 E. 10th St.