The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The website below can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx, then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below. (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted.)
Anna Maria Andersen – 1567 Barberry Ridge
Wesley Wade Barkell – 5924 Road 212, Pine Bluffs
Keith Delbert Brachtenbach – 12700 Interstate 80 Service Road, Lot 3
Michael Charles Budimir – 300 E. Prosser Road, #107
Shawna Michelle Collins – 3512 Sowell St.
Daniel Christian Defer – 3808 Van Buren Ave.
Lane Robert Gunkel – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Martin Dane Ipsen – 322 W. 17th St.
Jason Michael Lewis – Transient in Laramie County
Anthony Lee Miller – 4074 I-80 Service Road, Burns
Ronald Douglas Mudd – 112 Clover Court, Apartment B
Nicholas Eugene Romero – 4735 Mountain Road, Apt. 202
Curtis James Scheckla – 340 Stinson Ave.
Wayne Snelling – 2310 E. 10th St.
Gary Brent Weathermon – 2360 E. Pershing Blvd.
Robert Lee Weiss Jr. – 1735 Westland Road, Room 221