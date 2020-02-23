The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders, but reflects the most current updated address information. The below-referenced website can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law. The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to https://www.laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted).
Carl Henry Denner – 5308 Imperial Court
Xavier Lee Dyess – 209 W. 17th St., Room 125
Skyler Dean Fawver – 209 W. 17th St., Room 203
Jimmy Dale Finney – 709 E. Eighth St.
Dennis Lee Garcia – 2306 Neal Ave.
Max Magin Gauna III – 711 E. Lincolnway (basement)
Richard Thomas Guggenmos – Transient in Laramie County
Billy Joe Jenkins – 3359 Duff Ave.
Ronald Stanley Kammerer Jr. – 421 E. 18th St., Apt. 24
John Fredrick Lewis III – 2122 E. 11th St.
Clarence Michael Lynch II – Transient in Laramie County
Danny Daron Martinez – 1011 W. 22nd St.
William Michael McFaul – 306 E. 18th St., Apt. 7
Ryan Warren Miller – 230 E. Carlson St.
Michael John Mudge – 1504 Stinson Ave. and 2205 Gordon Road, Space 9
Ricky Joseph Scott – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Wayne Snelling – 1735 Westland Road, Room 235
Scott Micheal Struble – 3322 Duff Ave., Apt. 4
Jonathan William Webb – 322 W. 18th St.