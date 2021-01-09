CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police are asking for assistance in locating a stolen trailer loaded with four 4-wheelers.
At about 11 p.m. Nov. 21, officers responded to a report of a stolen trailer on Medicine Bow Avenue. A small to mid-size pickup truck stopped in front of the trailer and proceeded to leave with it in tow.
The trailer is a gray 16-foot Load Trail trailer with 1-foot rails. There were four 4-wheelers loaded on the trailer: one 1994 red Honda 200; one black 1989 Kawasaki Bayou; one green 2009 Yamaha Grizzly; and one black Yamaha Grizzly. The victim also advised there was a yellow-and-black Champion 3500w generator on the trailer.
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.
The caller I.D. system is not installed on Silent Witness phone lines. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.