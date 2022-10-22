Silent Witness program logo

A logo for the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness program. Screenshot from the sheriff’s department website taken on March 25, 2022.

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a burglary that occurred in the area of Roads 143 and 215.

During the early morning hours of Oct. 6, an oil well site was entered, and $7,500 worth of ground wire was stolen.

