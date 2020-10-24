CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to a larceny that occurred in the 2500 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13, multiple items were taken from the property, including eight car batteries and two Milwaukee angle drills.
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers- Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.
You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.