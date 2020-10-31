CHEYENNE – On Oct. 20, the man pictured shoplifted from Walmart on Livingston Avenue. Assistance is requested by the Cheyenne Police Department in identifying the man.
If you have information leading to the suspect’s location, arrest or any other crime, let police know. Call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.
The caller I.D. system is not installed on Silent Witness phone lines. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.