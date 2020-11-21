CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information about a larceny that occurred between Nov. 6 and Nov. 9 in the 9000 block of Campstool Road.
Ten batteries and 40 feet of battery cable were stolen.
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.
The caller I.D. system is not installed on Silent Witness phone lines. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.