...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
5 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PA High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
A logo for the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness program. Screenshot from the sheriff’s department website taken on March 25, 2022.
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a burglary that occurred in the 1600 block of Hereford Ranch Road.
Sometime before Sept. 27, a radio tower site was entered. Husky power tools and 50 feet of coaxial cable were taken.
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or visit silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.