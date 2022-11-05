Silent Witness program logo

A logo for the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness program. Screenshot from the sheriff’s department website taken on March 25, 2022.

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a burglary that occurred in the 1600 block of Hereford Ranch Road.

Sometime before Sept. 27, a radio tower site was entered. Husky power tools and 50 feet of coaxial cable were taken.


