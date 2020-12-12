CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a suspect involved in three connected burglaries that occurred early Nov. 6.
Three businesses were victimized: Starbucks, 2518 Dell Range Blvd.; Panera Bread, 2440 Dell Range Blvd.; and Chipotle, 1508 Dell Range Blvd.
If you have information about this or any other crime, please call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.
The caller I.D. system is not installed on Silent Witness phone lines. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.