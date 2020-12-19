CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to a trailer theft that occurred in the 9000 block of Campstool Road.
On Dec. 14, the department took a report of a stolen white 16’ Cargo Mate trailer containing oil field tools and equipment.
If you have information about this or any other crime, please call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.
The caller I.D. system is not installed on Silent Witness phone lines. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.