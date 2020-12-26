CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a shoplifting suspect.
The man was last seen at about 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at Scooters Bar and Package Liquor, 507 E. Lincolnway. The suspect is Hispanic, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 220 pounds and between 25 and 30 years old, with the sides of his head shaved and a ponytail.
He was wearing a black-and-white camouflage-patterned hoodie and fled the scene in a blue Nissan passenger car westbound on East Lincolnway.
If you have information about this or any other crime, please call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramie county.com.
The caller I.D. system is not installed on Silent Witness phone lines.
You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.