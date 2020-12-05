CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a larceny that occurred Nov. 7 in the 600 block of East Prosser Road. A black Snap-On fat tire bicycle with red dots on the wheels was stolen.
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.
The caller I.D. system is not installed on Silent Witness phone lines. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.