A logo for the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness program. Screenshot from the sheriff’s department website taken on March 25, 2022.
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a burglary that occurred in the 4200 block of Road 222.
Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, a trailer was entered and multiple tool were taken, including a Honda 2200 generator.
Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
