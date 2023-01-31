Silent Witness program logo

A logo for the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness program. Screenshot from the sheriff’s department website taken on March 25, 2022.

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a burglary that occurred in the 4200 block of Road 222.

Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, a trailer was entered and multiple tool were taken, including a Honda 2200 generator.

