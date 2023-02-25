Silent Witness program logo

A logo for the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness program. Screenshot from the sheriff’s department website taken on March 25, 2022.

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a burglary that occurred in the 300 block of Prosser Road.

Between Feb. 3 and Feb. 5, a Conex cargo container was broken into. A DeWalt skill saw and other tools were taken.

