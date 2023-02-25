...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow may create visibility
reductions less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
A logo for the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness program. Screenshot from the sheriff’s department website taken on March 25, 2022.
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a burglary that occurred in the 300 block of Prosser Road.
Between Feb. 3 and Feb. 5, a Conex cargo container was broken into. A DeWalt skill saw and other tools were taken.
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.