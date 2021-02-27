CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to a burglary that occurred between Jan. 30 and 31 in the 200 block of East Prosser Road.
A storage unit at that location was entered, and several items were taken, including a Little Mighty carpet tool and a Ryobi generator.
If you have any information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS, or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.
You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.