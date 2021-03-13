Weather Alert

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM TO IMPACT SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THIS WEEKEND... ...WINTER STORM WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MAJORITY OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... ...BLIZZARD WARNINGS GO INTO EFFECT FOR A LARGE SWATH OF THE REGION OVERNIGHT TONIGHT AND CONTINUE THROUGH SUNDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow and considerable blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 15 to 34 inches. Lower accumulations expected across the lower valleys. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Most of southeast Wyoming including Interstate 80. * WHEN...From 11 PM MST Friday to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and result in drifting snow on area roadways. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Area livestock will be severely impacted if not protected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&