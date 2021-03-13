CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to a burglary that occurred in the 3400 block of East Pershing Road.
Prior to March 1, a Conex container at that location was entered. Several items were taken, including a Taurus PT111 9mm handgun and camping gear.
If you have any additional information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS, or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.
You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.