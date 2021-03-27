CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to multiple larcenies that occurred at oil well sites in eastern Laramie County.
Since the first of the year, tools and copper wire have been taken from numerous sites. During one of the thefts, three men abandoned a silver 2005 Subaru Legacy after crashing the vehicle while fleeing the scene.
