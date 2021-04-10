CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to a larceny that occurred in the 5500 block of Christensen Road.
Between March 16 and March 25, a fence at that location was cut, and 1,475 feet of 600-volt, 12-strand #12 wire was stolen.
If you have any information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.