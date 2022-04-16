CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a stolen vehicle and credit card fraud case.

The pictured female is suspected of stealing a gym bag from a locker at Planet Fitness, 1400 Dell Range Blvd., containing a wallet and car keys. The suspect then used the keys to steal a blue 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk from the gym parking lot and attempted to make unauthorized purchases with a credit card that did not belong to her.

The suspect appears to be a white female in her 20s or 30s with red hair and dark, plastic-framed glasses. She was last seen wearing a navy blue Adidas tracksuit and white sneakers.

If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or visit silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus