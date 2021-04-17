CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying a man last seen stealing property from a vehicle parked at Wyoming Downs, 3617 E. Lincolnway.
The suspect is a white male with a short, dark-colored beard. He was wearing a dark hoodie, a dark hat with the white letters “LA” on the front and blue jeans. He fled the scene in a brown passenger vehicle.
If you have information about this or other crimes, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.