CHEYENNE – Assistance is needed in identifying the man in the accompanying photos. He has been using a stolen credit card to make unauthorized purchases at different stores throughout the city, up to a felony amount at this point.
If you have information leading to the suspect’s location, arrest, or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.
You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines.