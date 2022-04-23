...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts above 65 mph.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
A logo for the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness program. Screenshot from the sheriff’s department website taken on March 25, 2022.
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a burglary.
On March 19, someone entered a residence in the 4700 block of James Drive. A Baretta .380 pistol and a Kawasaki ATV were taken.
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or visit silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.