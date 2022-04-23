Silent Witness program logo

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a burglary.

On March 19, someone entered a residence in the 4700 block of James Drive. A Baretta .380 pistol and a Kawasaki ATV were taken.

If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or visit silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

