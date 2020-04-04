Silent Witness 4-4-20

CHEYENNE – At around 4:15 p.m. March 30, an unidentified man entered Jax Outdoor Gear Farm & Ranch at Frontier Mall on Dell Range Boulevard, gathered merchandise and passed the point of sale without paying.
Assistance is needed in identifying the man in the accompanying photo.
If you have information leading to the suspect’s location, arrest or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.
You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines.