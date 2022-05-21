...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 26. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 27 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east-central and southeast Wyoming, and the
western Nebraska Panhandle. This includes Cheyenne, Douglas,
and Kimball.
* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT this
morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through
Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

