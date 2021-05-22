CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to a larceny that occurred in the 500 block of West Riding Club Road.
Between May 10 and May 14, a 12-foot Tophat single-axle flatbed trailer with Wyoming license plate 2-7358 was stolen.
If you have information about this or other crimes, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.