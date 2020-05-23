CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to a larceny that occurred in the 900 block of Drew Court.
On May 20, at approximately 9 a.m., three individuals in a dark-colored SUV were seen taking a tan Carr brand 6’ x 16’ trailer, Colorado registration RCR386, loaded with 2x4 lumber.
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.