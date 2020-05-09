CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to a burglary that occurred near mile post 33 of Interstate 25.
Between April 27 and April 28, a construction trailer was entered and numerous items were taken, including:
• Generac 6000kw generator (Serial #5810703)
• Husqvarna walk behind saw (Serial #20181400185)
• Walker concrete vibrator
• Hilti TE-30 roto hammer (Serial #404254)
• Stihl TS-420 demo saw 14 in.
• 3 DBI exofit harness
• Skil Worm 7¼ drive saw
• MCH 15-pound chipping hammer (Serial #171086E)
• Bosch Roto Hammer
• Milwaukee Sawzall
• Makita Sawzall
• Two Dewalt 9-inch grinders
• Dewalt cordless bag containing three Dewalt batteries, charger, drill, grinder and skill saw
• Paddle mixer
• Three 14-inch Diamond concrete cutting blades
• Tool belts with tools
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.