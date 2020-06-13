CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in identifying two individuals related to recent robberies in Cheyenne.
The pictured individuals have recently committed purse snatchings at Albertsons on Yellowstone Road and Walmart on Dell Range Boulevard. One of the suspects will distract the victim, while the other grabs the victim’s purse, and both then flee the scene.
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.
You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.