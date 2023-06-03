Silent Witness program logo

A logo for the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness program. Screenshot from the sheriff’s department website taken on March 25, 2022.

CHEYENNE — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a larceny that occurred in the 2300 block of Wyoming Highway 213.

Between May 10 and May 11, a Honda powered oil pump and a 20-foot hose were stolen.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus