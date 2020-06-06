CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to a burglary that occurred in the 200 block of East Prosser Road.
Between March 20 and March 23, a storage unit was entered. Brown tool boxes with tools and outdoor equipment were among the items stolen.
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.