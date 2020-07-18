CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to a larceny that occurred in the 12000 block of Railroad Road.
During the first week of July, a homemade truck flatbed trailer with boxes and a Miller portable welder was stolen.
If you have information about this or any other crime, please call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.
You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.